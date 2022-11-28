Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,236 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,633 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

