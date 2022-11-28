Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,505 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $589.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.50.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

