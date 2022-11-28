Deutsche Bank AG Sells 494,934 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,934 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $189.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.
Insider Transactions at DoorDash
In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
