Deutsche Bank AG Sells 56,080 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Copa worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $216,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Copa by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $86.38 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

