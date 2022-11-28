Deutsche Bank AG Sells 954 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.51% of Calix worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $85,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:CALX opened at $68.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.