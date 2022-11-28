Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,992 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of SiTime worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 48.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $447,283. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $99.00 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

