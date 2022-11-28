Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

