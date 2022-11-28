Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DLR opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
