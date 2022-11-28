DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of DigitalBridge Group worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.82. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

