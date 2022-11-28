Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.