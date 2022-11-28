DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 2.0 %

DASH opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.