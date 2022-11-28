Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Insider Activity

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

