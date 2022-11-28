Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.80, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.35. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

