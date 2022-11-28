EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EchoStar worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in EchoStar by 31.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

SATS opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.79.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

