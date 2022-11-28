EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of EchoStar worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 26.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.44 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EchoStar Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.