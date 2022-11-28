Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 4,574 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

