Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lam Research by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $453.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.