Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $311.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average of $250.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

