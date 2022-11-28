Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.