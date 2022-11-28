Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $174,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

