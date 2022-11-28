Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $204,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Shares of COLM opened at $89.11 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

