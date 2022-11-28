Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,440,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,051 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

