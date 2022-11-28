Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Eastman Chemical Profile

EMN stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

