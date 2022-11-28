Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.