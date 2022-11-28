Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $234,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.3 %

ABC opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

