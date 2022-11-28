Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.39 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

