Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

