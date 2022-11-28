Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR stock opened at $4,498.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.