Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

