Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 10,143 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.6 %

BB opened at $4.84 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

