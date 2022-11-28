Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,577 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

