Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 49,275 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,275 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $25.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

