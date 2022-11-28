Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,630 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 701,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after buying an additional 97,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

