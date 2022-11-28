Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

