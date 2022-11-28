Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203,964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.