Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 246,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $340.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day moving average of $271.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

