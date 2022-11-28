Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $627,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.