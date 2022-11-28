Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

