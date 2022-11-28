Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE opened at $334.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

