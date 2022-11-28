Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,312 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $112.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

