Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $589.07 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

