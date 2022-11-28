Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

