Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,630 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 4.0 %

Marathon Digital Profile

NASDAQ MARA opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

