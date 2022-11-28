Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,049,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,038. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

JOBY opened at $4.10 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

