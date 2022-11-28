Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $47,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 508,754 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,776.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,776.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

