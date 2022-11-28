Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $87,000 Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MicroVision by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 71.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 375,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in MicroVision by 21.1% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MVIS opened at $3.01 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

