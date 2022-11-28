Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $78,000 in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 692,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

SELF stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Global Self Storage Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

