Financial Analysis: XWELL (XWEL) & Its Rivals

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare XWELL to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% XWELL Competitors -18.06% -53.91% -4.08%

Risk & Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million $3.35 million -2.51 XWELL Competitors $659.01 million $53.72 million 340.20

This table compares XWELL and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XWELL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for XWELL and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 XWELL Competitors 193 864 1495 65 2.55

XWELL currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 251.45%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 30.77%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

XWELL peers beat XWELL on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

