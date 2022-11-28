First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

