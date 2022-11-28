First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1,012.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FHN opened at $24.77 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

